Memorial Day Gold Star Garden 5K still on with changes to ensure social distancing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Annual Gold Star Garden 5K in York is still on Monday, but with some changes to ensure people can participate while staying socially distanct.

It won’t be a timed race anymore.

Participants will arrive at the garden any time between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. to pick up their t-shirt and registration. They’ll then take on the course at their own pace.

The race raises money to maintain the garden, which is a memorial dedicated to all soldiers.

Cher Kondor founded it after her son Martin Kondor died serving our country in Iraq in 2004.

In his notebooks, she found how important a core set of values were to him.

So in the garden, you see different areas sectioned off as a nod to each of those values, including courage, duty and service.

Cher Kondor says this a place where veterans and their loved ones can go to reflect and find peace.

“Gold Star Garden was my personal way with dealing with my grief that would help other people and will continue long after I’m gone,” said Cher Kondor.

Community members will run, walk or bike the 5K course, or receive a map to go on a 9-mile tour of memorials.

“That is a longer, round the block ride that goes through all the memorials in York County, so it would be the Vietnam Memorial at the York Fairground, the Korean Memorial,” said Cher Kondor.

Along the garden are the names of all of the Pennsylvania soldiers fallen in the War on Terror.