MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a theft charge by a home improvement service after Memphis Police said he was paid by a homeowner for work that never happened.

Police were notified on April 9, 2022, when a man called and reported he had been scammed out of over $48,000 in home renovations by a man, Charles Taylor Carter.

The victim told police that in October 2021 he spoke to Carter of Wolf River Pools about renovating a pool at a home in the Central Gardens neighborhood.

The victim advised police he had a contract that was agreed upon and had been paying for materials, supplies, and services. Workers were supposed to show up and strip old pool materials and replace them with new ones.

The victim told police over the next few months that he paid Carter in checks totaling $52,870. The victim became concerned when workers stopped showing up and when they began removing supplies from the project.

The workers told the victim they hadn’t been getting paid for their work and that was why they were leaving.

According to records, the victim attempted to contact Carter multiple times via phone, text or email. The victim eventually sent Carter a certified 10-day demand letter in an attempt to get his money back but never heard back.

In May 2022, the victim gave his statement to the Economic Crime Office. In total, the victim stated he paid Carter $52,870 and the coping was the only thing completed. The repairs cost $4,500.

Charles Taylor Carter has been charged with actions by home improvement services theft of $10,000-$60,000. His bond has been set at $20,000 and his next court appearance is set for Monday, November 14.