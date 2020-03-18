Metcalfe demands Wolf reopen rest stops for truck drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — From a closed rest stop along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, State Representative Daryl Metcalfe recorded a Facebook video linked below demanding that the Wolf administration restore full truck driver access to all state rest areas. He recorded the Facebook video from a closed rest stop along the Pennsylvania Turnpike,

“Our truck drivers who are transporting life-saving and life-sustaining supplies across America deserve far better than unsanitary porta potties from the governor and his well-paid, taxpayer-funded staff,” said Metcalfe. “I am demanding that the Wolf administration get back to work and fully restore essential water, bathroom and food services to America’s unstoppable truck drivers.”