JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, another key debate between the two candidates vying for the U.S. House Seat in the 9th District faced off Friday night.

Meuser, from Luzerne County, is the Republican representative seeking a third term.

Waldman, from Lycoming County, is the Democratic candidate attempting to unseat Meuser.

The 9th Congressional District consists of Carbon, Columbia, Schuylkill, Luzerne, Lebanon, Berks, Montour, and Northumberland counties.

Eyewitness News I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick is one of three journalists who will pose questions to both candidates. He will be live at the scene of the debate at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

The debate will run from 7 to 8 pm. It will air on WVIA TV and be simulcast on WYOU TV and this article.