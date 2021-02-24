Michigan Attorney General to charge former Olympic gymnastics coach with a crime

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The mid-Michigan man who led American gymnasts to gold in 2012 will soon face criminal charges.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick reports that the Michigan Attorney General will announce charges against John Geddert on Thursday.

It’s not yet clear what the charge will be.

An attorney for Geddert says he’s heard about the possibility of being charged but says “no one has reached out to us” about any imminent charges.

Geddert ran Twistars gymnastics club for many years and coached the USA Gymnastics team to a gold medal in 2012.

The “Fierce Five” – which included DeWitt native Jordyn Wieber – won the team competition at the London Olympics.

But Geddert’s reputation later came under fire because of his association with Larry Nassar, a doctor who was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of young women – almost all of the athletes – during his career. Nassar was also the Olympic team’s doctor in 2012.

Wieber and several other members of the Fierce Five accused Nassar of molesting them. One of them, McKayla Maroney, says she told Geddert back in 2011 that Nassar had abused her, but that Geddert didn’t take any action.

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges in Ingham and Eaton counties (Twistars was based in Eaton County) as well as federal child pornography charges.

Geddert has been under investigation for years – first by local and state officials, and later by the Michigan Attorney General, who took over the case two years ago.

That investigation led to a search of his former club and his home last year.

Geddert has also been criticized by his former students for his teaching and training methods and was suspended by USA Gymnastics. They also say Geddert required his athletes to see Nassar for treatment.

He later sold the club and retired one day after the suspension.

“I know I’m not perfect,” he said in his retirement letter to his community in 2018. “Like all of our coaches, I am deeply committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our students. I know my shortcomings as a coach: I have high expectations and high standards and I am passionate about coaching our gymnasts to realize their full potential. Sometimes the intensity is challenging — both for our gymnasts and their coaches.”

“Everything about our work is about safe, successful gymnastics. That’s why I am so incredibly disappointed in USA Gymnastics’ recent letter and its false allegations that I have violated Safe Sport Policy,” the letter read.

This story will be updated.