MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police believe a two-month-old baby may be in danger after a wanted man drove off in a mini-van with the baby, who may not have buckled in properly.

Middletown Police did not say what Evan Brown is wanted for but said he should not be approached by anyone but officers.

Brown was seen getting into a gold 2005 Town and Country minivan with a license plate LCG 0952.

The minivan looks like the vehicle below.

Police said he may be in the Harrisburg, Middletown, or Enola.