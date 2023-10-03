(WHTM)– A Midstate business is raising money and awareness for the fight against cancer.

The Renewal By Andersen Central Pennsylvania chapter wants to raise $35,000 this year through employee and public donations.

“There isn’t anybody on our team that can say they haven’t been touched by cancer in some way and every dollar helps to strike out cancer and so together as a team we’re trying to be difference makers and help strike out cancer,” Chief Culture Officer Linda Johnston said.

Since 2018 the nationwide Renewal By Anderson team raised $2,500,000 for the American Cancer Society.