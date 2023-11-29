(WHTM) – A Midstate college student made her first big purchase as an official adult, but it did not go well.

Her mom wants the seller to make things right and she wants everyone to learn a lesson from what happened.

“So this is my notary seal,” said Denise Welch of Harrisburg.

Welch said, “And she (Welch’s daughter) comes home for the Thanksgiving break and she’s like, mommy, come outside. I have a surprise for you.”

A 2007 Ford Tempo with almost 200,000 miles on it.

Welch said, “I didn’t even have to get near the car to see it, that it was all bad because the first thing I saw was a cracked windshield.”

A lot of other problems including an expired inspection sticker and another she says is fake.

Welch said, “I said, who’d you buy the car from? and she said I bought it from a notary. and me being a notary – she thinks a notary, okay, that’s a good place to, you know – that’s a good person.”

She paid $1,500 for the vehicle.

“We did take it to an auto shop and they did say the car is only valued at $400,” said Welch.

They had no way to turn back the clock.

“So I filed a complaint online with the attorney general’s office,” said Welch.

But they said they didn’t have jurisdiction under consumer protection law because the seller is primarily an individual, not a business.

Welch said, “Teens tend to think that, you know, they’ve outgrown needing those parenting skills, but as a parent, you never outgrow being a parent.”

Welch’s advice to young adults everywhere?

“Use your parents. you know, they have the experience whenever you’re making, you know, life-changing decisions, you’re exchanging money,” said Welch.

Welch’s plea to the seller, “You took advantage of an 18-year-old.’ You’re a notary.’ he says, ‘Well, what do you want me to do?’ I said, ‘I want you to buy back the car.'”

abc27 managed to reach him on the phone. He said he’s not interested in buying back the car. Concedes it’s a rough car. Needs a new transmission that would cost more than the car. But says it wasn’t his job to tell Dsjalian not to buy the car he was selling. So again buyers and parents of young buyers, beware.