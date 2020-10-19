Midstate filmmaker’s movie on addiction now streaming on Amazon Prime

HARRISBURG (WHTM) – A local filmmaker’s movie is now available on Amazon Prime. Lebanon County resident David Vincent Bobb directed, wrote and produced the movie, “Right Before Your Eyes.”

It’s inspired by his life story, overcoming addiction, and making amends with his son who has autism. He filmed a lot of the movie in the Midstate, including the Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg, where his recovery began.

“The movie is here to inspire. That’s the biggest thing, to give hope and to inspire, especially for the guys here at the mission, and anyone else who goes through this or is going through it, to show them, that no matter how bad it gets, there’s always hope and I’m living proof of that,” said David Vincent Bobb.

The movie ran in select theaters in Pennsylvania last summer. In addition to Amazon Prime, it’s also available on Blue Ridge Cable, Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, and Spectrum cable.