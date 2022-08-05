YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire companies across the Midstate are sending a warning to people asking them to be on the lookout for scammers.

The scammers are sending text messages about how you can buy t-shirts from first responders when in reality, those funds will go into the scammer’s pockets.

Firefighters say we all need to be vigilant so we don’t become victims.

Battalion Chief Matthew Arnold with York Area United Fire & Rescue says his wife received a message that shocked them both.

“So she showed it to me right away and said ‘hey are you guys selling shirts that I’m not aware of?’ And I said no.’ And within 20 minutes I got 5 or 6 other people from the community reach out to me through social media asking if these shirts are legitimate,” Chief Arnold said.

Scammers will send a text message in the name of a local fire company, offering $10 on t-shirts by clicking the link they attach.

Chief Arnold says that link is a trap.

“That scammer now has access to your bank information and most likely in addition to you not getting a shirt you’re going to have $10 and most likely a lot more than that taken out of your bank account and it’s going to be very hard to get it back,” Arnold said.

“Normally these kinds of scams follow some of trigger event” Professor Terrill Frantz with Harrisburg University said.

Firefighters are already facing several challenges which include staffing shortages.

Legitimate fundraisers can help with meeting some of their needs and many folks in the community want to step in and assist.

“It could be COVID equipment to keep their people safe, but again it all goes back to the public, we’re trying to keep the public safe and if someone’s getting in the middle and taking money that is not intended for them you know that’s awful, they should be ashamed of themselves,” Chief Arnold said.

The best thing to do is to verify the source.

“So, it’s getting easier for people to pull off scams in that fashion and easier to make yourself look more legitimate,” Frantz said.

Chief Arnold also says a scam text may include a phone number and it’s best not to call that number; look up the fire department’s real number and call that instead.