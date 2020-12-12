HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the past 10 years Korey Showers had his own Christmas tree stand, but with COVID and social distancing he realized this year wouldn’t be like the rest.
“This year I was really just worried about people coming out to me,” Showers says. “I devised a plan to just go straight to the customers myself.”
Showers called it 717 Trees and with Christmas lights and a trailer in tow, he started delivering trees to the Midstate.
You can place your orders on the website and Showers will chop down your Christmas tree and have it at your doorsteps with all the Christmas flair within 1-5 days.
TOP STORIES
- President Trump signs one-week government-wide funding bill to avert shutdown
- New ATF K9 has big paws to fill as he starts working in Dauphin County
- Midstate man delivers Christmas trees with plenty of Christmas cheer
- Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit to overturn election results
- Local business opens in York among new mitigations