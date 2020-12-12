Midstate man delivers Christmas trees with plenty of Christmas cheer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the past 10 years Korey Showers had his own Christmas tree stand, but with COVID and social distancing he realized this year wouldn’t be like the rest.

“This year I was really just worried about people coming out to me,” Showers says. “I devised a plan to just go straight to the customers myself.”

Showers called it 717 Trees and with Christmas lights and a trailer in tow, he started delivering trees to the Midstate.

You can place your orders on the website and Showers will chop down your Christmas tree and have it at your doorsteps with all the Christmas flair within 1-5 days.