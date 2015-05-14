Midstate Mystery: The burning of the Dellville covered bridge

Six months ago, a historic covered bridge in Perry County went up in flames.

Police quickly ruled the fire an arson and an intense search for suspects began.

But six months later, they are no closer to catching those responsible.

It was a crime no one could understand.

“Anger is what prevailed here that morning,” said Denny Hocker, president of the Perry County Historical Society.

And it was obvious from the start that the devastating blaze was no accident.

“I can tell you with a doubt that the fire was set intentionally by somebody,” said Trooper Robert Hicks of the Pa. State Police.

It took only a matter of minutes to erase 125 years of history.

“This (bridge) really represented Dellville,” Hocker said. “So when you said ‘Dellville,’ it wasn’t the community. It wasn’t the town. Everybody knew the bridge. And that’s gone.”

Hicks said despite the intense effort of investigators, they are no closer to finding the person or people responsible.

“At this point in the investigation, there’s really not much new,” he said.

While police continue their search for a suspect, the community continues its search for answers. The once majestic bridge still stands in ruin.

“It looks like an eyesore right now,” said County Commissioner Stephen Naylor.

Perry County commissioners do hope to change that. Their goal is to use about $1 million of insurance money to rebuild the bridge. They hope to keep the arches and trusses from the late 1800’s.

“The main timbers were charred, but you can remove the char to get to good wood underneath the charred surface,” said William Cameron of Pennoni Associates, the county’s bridge engineering firm.

Don Walker lives about a mile from the bridge and took what’s believed to be the first photo of the fire that devastating morning. He, like so many, has mixed emotions about the future of the bridge.

“You can build a bridge any time,” Walker, who runs with several fire departments, said. “It isn’t like the old bridge.”

Why? Some in Perry County describe the bridge as an almost sacred site. It was a place to record their hopes, their dreams, and document their loves. It was a place where they could leave a little bit of themselves in their hometown.

“It won’t pay for some things that might help protect the bridge, like lighting or security cameras,” he said.

And local leaders agree that is important. Until there’s an arrest, they say, there’s also a fear.

“We could come to some closure if we knew what was done,” said County Commissioner Brenda Benner. “And my concern is if we rebuild it, would they burn it again?

“It’s just like a wound,” Naylor said. “It would help healing and also it would bring justice.”

“Unless you know why they did it, could it become a recurring event?” County Commissioner Paul Rudy asked.

“Anger runs deep,” Hocker said. “There’s not going to be a lot of forgiveness, I’m afraid, for the person that did this.”

So far, the insurance company is still conducting its investigation and no money has been dispersed. Until that time, no final decision on the fate of the bridge will be made by county commissioners, who all said they don’t want to use taxpayer money to rebuild it.

If you’d like to donate money to the historical society’s “Phoenix Initiative,” you can send the organization a check at P.O. Box 81 in Newport, Pa. You can also go to any Members 1st Credit Union and donate to account number 588790.

The Dellville bridge is one of 14 historical covered bridges in Perry County.