Midstate protests join worldwide effort to shut down migrant detention centers

In this July 9, 2019, photo, a staff member works in the infirmary, a series of tents, at the U.S. government’s newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas. The government said the holding center will give it much-needed capacity to take in more children from the Border Patrol. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Friday evening 3 Midstate protests will take place that are part of a worldwide event called “Lights for Liberty”. The protests and silent candlelight vigil’s will take place on the steps of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, at Penn Square in Lancaster and outside the ICE Detention Center at the York County Prison.

Friday at 7:00 pm at the State Capitol advocates, activists and impacted persons will speak on the issue of migrant Detention Centers in the U.S. At 9:00 pm a silent sea of candles will light up the nation at every detention center and at more than 600 events in cities across America.

Protesters said teen mothers and babies are held outdoors in dog like conditions, having medical attention withheld and being moved into military grounds where media, lawyers and human rights activists can’t help them. Protesters say the Trump Administration is to blame.

However, the Trump Administration is defending themselves. Just last week President Trump said the migrant detention facilities and the Border Patrol Agents who run them are doing an incredible job with the resources they have. Within the last month President Trump blamed Democrats for not approving the allocation of more money to help give more resources to the facilities.