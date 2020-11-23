Midstate schools might be moving to remote learning, Camp Hill decides this week

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) A decision to continue current blended learning or to move to fully remote will be made by the Camp Hill School District School Board Monday night at 7 pm via Zoom.
With the substantial community spread of COVID-19 in every Midstate county state guidelines say students should have full remote learning, but the decision is up to the school district.
Most schools in the Midstate are only closing for short periods of time due to specific cases.
Camp Hill School District schools will remain open Monday and Tuesday with in-person instruction on Monday and a half remote day on Tuesday, with parent-teacher conferences taking place Tuesday afternoon.
