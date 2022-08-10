LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mifflin County School District got a $3 million grant from the State of Pennsylvania that will go towards renovations at its outdoor sports facilities.

“This is really something that I personally have been talking about for well over 20 years,” Tish Maclay said.

Athletic Director with the Mifflin County School District Tish Maclay says renovations are needed

when it comes to outdoor sports.

“This is so important it’s important for our student-athletes and our band members our community members you know when it comes to competitions and all post-season is now played on astroturf we need the turf here,” Maclay said.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

The $3 million grant is from the Pennsylvania Department for Community and Economic Development.

The funds will be used for new fields for football, field hockey, band competitions, an 8-lane track, and much more.

“We’ve been wanting to upgrade our facilities, so many people do come to our county and our school district for sports and besides just the sports component it’s our community members are going to be able to use our two facilities,” Mifflin County School District Superintendent Vance Varner said.

State leaders say these improvements will also help with student safety.

“In all seriousness, kids are getting hurt and at some point and as difficult as it is you kinda got to bite the bullet and say alright for the betterment of our community for the betterment of our kids we need to make an investment, we need to make an investment in the future,” Pennsylvania Senator Jake Corman (R) said.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“We’re anticipating this is going to reduce injuries an athletic field that has turf it has concussion protocol in place to reduce concussions that is a big, big deal,” Varner said.

Administrators say the facility is open to the community adding the upgrades may bring in more families too.

“Makes us attractive for people who want to come here for employment purposes or local businesses first quality standard are guys from Geisinger Lewistown Hospital for recruiting employees they come here and see what we have to offer their young children their your families they say wow look at those fields,” Varner said.

The district anticipates to have the $11 million project complete by the end of fall 2023.