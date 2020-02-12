Migrating geese, swans stop early at Middle Creek

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On a gray and gloomy Tuesday, the weather was perfect for Michael Donovan from Enola to get the picture he wanted at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

“They all go up at the same time, It’s an awesome sight,” Donovan said.

Mother Nature ushered thousands of snow geese to the management area this year and officials say they are seeing birds early due to the lack of snow and ice.

“It’s really a privilege to be able to come here and see a spectacle happen,” Donovan said.

Middle Creek officials say they have seen more than 100,000 birds some days and expect the high population to remain steady if the warmer weather holds.