Millersburg Nature and Arts Festival returns after last year’s cancellation

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An event that has been a staple of Millersburg since 1994, is making its long-awaited return after being canceled last year due to COVID concerns.

The festival itself has taken many different forms over the years, so making adjustments will be no problem, and Marketing & Program Coordinator at the Ned Smith Center, Adam Steppy tells me there will still be plenty of familiar activities. “Certain favorite activities have become fixtures, like the make-it-yourself bluebird boxes, live musical guests, delicious local food, and artisan vendors, and our fish-print t-shirts,” Steppy said.

There will be changes this year, the biggest one being the fact that the festival is held much later than its usual date in late July. Another is the scaling back of educational entertainment, but there will be plenty to make up for it. “There will be plenty to do for the young and the young at heart, along with an assortment of vendors and food trucks along with demonstrations and so much more! The Ned Smith Center will also be open during the day to view our galleries and hike the trails,” Steppy said.

Changes are better than having no festival at all, which sadly, was the case last year. Attempts were made, but given the scale of the Nature and Arts Festival, the challenges were too tough to overcome. “Last year’s regulations would have made putting on a festival of this magnitude impossible. As planning for the festival takes about a year, we had to continually change our approach to meet guidelines,” Steppy said. “But, as things have opened back up and people are getting back to normal, we’ve been able to gather some of the best arts and nature vendors, presenters, activities, and of course, food trucks around!”

There’s a lot to take in, so Steppy has his own tips for you to know before you go. “It’s a breathtaking area located right on the banks of the Susquehanna River looking out onto the picturesque views of the river, mountainscape, swinging bridge, and the Millersburg Ferry Boat. There will be ample parking available at the Riverfront Park and parking is always free. It’s a perfect place to bring families who want to spend an afternoon enjoying nature, persuing over 45 vendors from all over Pennsylvania, listening to music, and learning more about the environment around us,” Steppy said.

While for most of the year Steppy is an organizer for the festival, when the big day comes, he takes some time to enjoy it. His favorite parts of the festival are some of the simpler things in life. “Personally, I enjoy all the different varieties of food and relaxing under the shade and taking in all the natural and aesthetic beauty. I also love persuing all the vendors and seeing what people can do with their own two hands,” Steppy said.

The Millersburg Nature and Arts Festival is at MYO Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The Ned Smith Center will also be open to view galleries and hike their trails. More information including an event schedule and map are available through the link here.