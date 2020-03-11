Closings & Delays
Millersville University suspends in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns

News
Millersville, Pa. (WHTM)- Millersville University announced Wednesday morning after Spring Break it will suspend all in-person classes from March 21st to March 27th. Millersville’s Spring Break will occur as scheduled from March 14th to March 20th.

On March 30th, all face-to-face classes will resume remotely, either online or through other means.

Students should not report to campus.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus at Millersville University.

All internships for credit, clinicals, and student teaching assignments will continue as long as the host institution is open for business, the university said.

Faculty members will maintain their office hours via technology.

Millersville will reassess on a weekly basis.

Day-to-day administrative operations of the university will continue, and university staff will report to work as usual.

