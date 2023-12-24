(WHTM) – The day before Christmas millions of Americans will be on the roads and taking to the skies.

AAA predicts 150 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home for the holidays. Those traveling by car will see a little holiday gift in the form of lower gas prices.

“That’s more money in the pocket, that’s more money to spend on holiday food, holiday gifts, and other things,” said Michael Schieldrop of AAA Northeast. “We expect it to be the second busiest holiday period since we’ve been tracking holiday travel.”

An estimated 7.5 million people are projected to fly to their holiday destinations. TSA says it screened more than 2.7 million passengers on Friday alone.