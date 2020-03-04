Milton Hershey 7th grader gets a lead in high school’s ‘Once on This Island’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Milton Hershey middle schooler has a lead role in the high school musical.

Madi Bibeau is playing the “little girl and little Ti Moune” in Once on This Island.

The show debuts Thursday. It runs through Saturday.

The seventh grader is thrilled to be singing and acting with the high schoolers.

Her mom is a musician, and her goal is to be on Broadway.

Bibeau’s Milton Hershey house parents are doing everything they can to help her achieve that dream too, by practicing lines and vocals and bringing her to rehearsals for countless performances.

“It’s really cool, cause at first I was really scared, because they were all so big,” said Bibeau. “They warmed up to me. I warmed up to them and now we’re just friends.”

Once on This Island is about a girl who wants to prove love is stronger than death, and who uses the power of love to bring together people of different social classes.

“It’s a way to express myself even though I sometimes can’t in real life,” said Bibeau.