Milton Hershey School expands partnership program to help students transition into college

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Milton Hershey School helps its students pay for college. It’s now expanding its college partnership program, which helps students with all other aspects of the transition from one campus to another.

“It just makes me feel secure,” said MaKayla McDonald, a senior at the Milton Hershey School.

McDonald is talking about the school’s new partnership with Moravian College in the Lehigh Valley.

“I’m not a person to ask for help,” said McDonald. “Knowing that Moravian has different programs, they’re very easy to talk to and they’re very helpful.”

“What we’re trying to do is partner with a variety of schools, whether its community colleges, technical schools and four year programs,” said Tanya Baynham, the vice president of graduate programs for success at the Milton Hershey School.

The Milton Hershey School pays tuition for low-income students continuing their education.

Now, it’s partnered with 21 colleges and universities to make sure students are getting support in other areas too.

“Naturally the finances are important,” said Baynham. “But after that, there are so many barriers that are going to hit you, especially if you are the first in your family to go to college.”

These partnerships means the schools are in contact, and that colleges have the supports in place to help students overcome barriers.

“That might be that they’re working too many hours outside of their college study load,” said Baynham. “It might be that they’re over engaged in their college camps or they’re under-engaged or simply that they don’t know have to navigate a college.”

The Milton Hershey School continues to expand its partnership program.

Officials say since it started four years ago, it’s made a difference.

“Our average year one to two year persistence rate was 75% and with the start of this program, and the partnering, we’ve seen that climb to 80%,” said Baynham.

McDonald, who plans on playing field hockey and studying business administration, will go into her freshman year with confidence.

“There’s so much support at this school, but with this partnership, I’m not going to be as nervous because there are resources and the school is always going to be there,” said McDonald.

Locally, Millersville, Shippensburg and Penn State Harrisburg are among the colleges that have partnerships with the Milton Hershey School.