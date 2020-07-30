Milton Hershey students pack meals for students in need

Hershey, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of students from the Milton Hershey school packed meals at Hershey Middle School today.

The meals were assembled for cocoa packs, which for the past five years have helped children in need, providing free nutritious meals.

Serena Donmoyer from the Milton Hershey school says “a lot of the students say this is the best part of their day, and it makes them feel good to give back.”

Cocoa packs stepped up its efforts due to the pandemic. It assembled 100,000 meals this summer, four times more than last summer.

