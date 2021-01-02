Missing endangered person advisory: Lykens PSP, Dauphin County, PA

The Lykens Pa. State Police, Dauphin County Pennsylvania, is searching for Harry Mowery, an 86-year-old white male described as 5’09”, 198 lbs., with balding light-colored hair. He is possibly wearing a dark blue jacket and jeans.

Mowery was last seen at 11:30 PM on Jan. 1, 2020 at his residence Harvestview Rd., Elizabethville, PA. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Mowery is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Lykens PSP at 717-362-8700.