Missing endangered person advisory: Palmerton PD, Carbon County, PA

The Palmerton PD, Carbon County Pennsylvania, are searching for Mercedes Fitzgerald, a 15-year-old white female described as 5’06”, 190 lbs., with Blond Hair, Blue Eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

Fitzgerald was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Lehigh Ave., Palmerton, Carbon County PA., on 12/30/20 at approximately 11:30 PM. Police believe she may be at risk or harm or injury and maybe confused.

Anyone with information on Fitzgerald is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or The Palmerton Police Dept. at 610-826-4055.

