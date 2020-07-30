Missing smoke detector leads to large motel fire in Manchester Township; Displaces nearly 30 families

York, PA. (WHTM) — Nearly 100 people had to evacuate the Econo Lodge in Manchester Township, York County because of a large, two-alarm fire yesterday. Fire officials say if not for multiple mistakes, the fire may not have spread at all.

The fire started in a room after some bedding was pushed on top of a burning candle. Unfortunately, a smoke detector in the room was removed, and this allowed the fire to spread without warning.

Joseph Madzelan, Battalian Chief for York Area United Fire and Rescue, says many families list the motel as their current fixed address, and they use it more like an apartment building rather than a hotel. He says due to multiple fire code violations including multiple missing smoke detectors, they had to open every door to every room, and this fire could have been fatal if it happened at night.

Due to the extreme heat, three firefighters were sent to the hospital for evaluation, and they are all okay. The American Red Cross is assisting the 29 families affected by the fire.

