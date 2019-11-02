Missing Teen

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Borough Police are looking for 13-year-old girl reported as missing.

Destinee Brinig was last seen at her family’s home around 10:00 PM 11/01/2019. She has dark brown shoulder length hair, blue eyes, approximately 5’3″, and 115 pounds.

It is unknown what Destinee was wearing when she went missing. Her hair may be dyed darker then pictured in the included photos.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.