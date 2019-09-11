Mission BBQ offers free sandwiches for police, firefighters, first responders on 9/11

Mission BBQ is honoring police, firefighters, and first responders with a free sandwich on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

“Fire, police and first responders, please accept a free sandwich on 9/11 as a small gesture of our thanks for all you do to Protect, Serve, and Save,” Mission BBQ says on its website.

The offer is good at all locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Mission BBQ opened for business on September 11, 2011 – ten years after the terror attacks. Every day at noon Mission BBQ holds a live singing of the National Anthem.

To find your nearest Mission BBQ go to https://www.mission-bbq.com/locations