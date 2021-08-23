Mom creates charity honoring her son who passed away at 22, plans to create a chapter in Midstate

(WHTM) — A Midstate woman who now lives in South Carolina lost her son at the age of 22. He saved lives and now she’s doing more to help parents suffering like her.

“Ben was the kid that lit up the room. Everybody loved him, cared about everybody,” Christine Kinsey, who lost her son Ben Liebgott, said.

Liebgott is caring and saving lives, even after his unexpected death in 2019, just before his 23rd birthday.

“Oh, 100 percent they saved my life,” Jenna Stewart, one of Liebgott’s organ recipients, said.

“We had actually had the discussion, that if he wanted to be an organ donor he just had to check the box when he renewed his license, and fortunately we had had that discussion,” Kinsey said.

Liebgott donated his organs to five different people, including one of his kidneys to Stewart, who grew up in York, and actually grew two inches taller after her transplant.

“I am like so much healthier than I was. I gained like 40ish pounds in a year,” Stewart said.

Liebgott’s mom started a charity in South Carolina, Blankets from Ben, in her son’s honor. She’s planning to create a chapter in the Midstate soon.

“I have reached out to the organ procurement organization in Pennsylvania and they are very interested and excited about the idea of receiving blankets to present to loved ones,” Kinsey said.

“She can take like the worst thing that’s ever happened to her and change it into something that will help other people who are going through the same thing,” Stewart said.

If you’d like to donate blankets to Blankets from Ben, mail them to this address:

Blankets from Ben

PO Box 1425

Summerville, South Carolina

29484

You can also drop them off locally here:

Century Spouting Co, Inc.

2147 South Market Street

Elizabethtown, PA 17022

They’ll then be shipped to South Carolina.