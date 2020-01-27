Mom of two missing kids found in Hawaii with new husband

These undated photos released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing person, Joshua Vallow, 7, left, and Tylee Ryan, 17. They were last seen on Sept. 23, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho. Vallow and Ryan have not been seen since September 2019, according to a Rexburg police department news release. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP)

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) – Police say the mother of two missing children has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located.

Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019.

Police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are.

The couple left Idaho last year, the day after local police questioned them about the children’s whereabouts.

The Kaua’i Police Department announced Sunday that the couple had been contacted in Kaua’i, where they had been staying for an unknown period of time.