Mommy Minute: $1 movies are back at some local movie theaters

Movie theaters are back open and an extremely popular program is also making a comeback at local theaters.

The 2021 Regal Summer Movie Express is now underway, offering two movies every week for just one dollar. The movies play on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. People are encouraged to check participating theaters for show times.

Locally, the Regal Harrisburg on Caughey Drive, Regal Lebanon Valley on Lebanon Valley Mall Road and Regal West Manchester on Town Center Drive are participating. Both movies play on both days.

This week, you can see Emjoi Movie and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Next week, people are inviting to see Lego Batman and Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

For a list of the complete schedule through the end of August, click here.