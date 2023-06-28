In 2018, Chezik Tsunoda’s son, Yori, died after drowning in a friends backyard pool.

“There’s so many things honestly that I wish I would have done differently,” she said.

Yori was just 3-years-old.

“I can’t really describe the pain of losing a child and I really and truly don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” Tsunoda said. “Drowning is 100 percent preventable and there’s so much I’ve learned after Yori’s death to try to make a difference.”

Yori Tsunoda

A new report by the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows efforts like Tsunoda’s are still very much needed. Drowning is still the leading cause of death for children under the age of five. In the U.S. we’re still losing 400 kids a year due to drownings in pools and spas. That number goes up significantly when you add in open water drownings.

“Even losing one life is a tragedy, but losing 400 during the course of the year is something that is totally preventable,” said Pam Springs of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Springs says a lot of the drownings happened when kids snuck away. She says if they’re near water, they need to be watched at all times. And in the water, parents need to know what they’re watching for.

“Drowning is one of those hazards that doesn’t happen like it does in the movies,” Springs said. “They don’t splash. There’s not a lot of yelling. It’s quick and it’s quiet.”

Tsunoda agrees, saying no one noticed when her little boy slipped under the water.

“It’s so quick, it’s so quiet and it happens before you even realize it,” she said.

That’s why she’s decidated herself to this new mission, even producing a movie called Drowning in Silence. Parents who have experienced a similar loss all share what they wish they had known before it was too late.

“I wish, in my particular case, that I would have been completely, 100 percent focused on watching him in the water,” Tsunoda said.

To find more resources from the CPSC about drowning prevention, click here.

To learn more about Tsunoda’s organization, No More Under, click here.

To access the full report from the CPSC, including information about the continued racial disparity in drownings, click here.