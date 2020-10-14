Mommy Minute: A preview of this year’s hot holiday toys

The holiday shopping season is already underway.

The Toy Insider is once again breaking down the hot holiday toys by age group.

Toy expert Ali Mierzejewski says little kids will be inspired by the latest version of Blue’s Clues, airing on Nickelodeon. The Blue’s Clues & You! Dance-along Blue Plush is sure to be a popular choice among pre-schoolers, she said.

For kids a little older, the Mixy Squish Tabletop Creativity Desk is hands-on fun in an easy to clean-up case.

Kids 12 and up can enjoy the new game, Incohearent Family Edition. Participants win by making sense out of gibberish.

And although parents may be trying to avoid new “screens,” there is a new camera on the market that allows them to be active and creative. The Kidizoom Creator Cam allows kids to make their own videos and comes with a green screen set. It won’t connect to the Internet or social media unless you want it to and it inspires kids to use their imaginations.

“They can use the green screen creator…to maike movies of them running from a T-Rex or in outer space and all of the editing takes place…with the creative tools on the screen,” Mierzejewski saod. “It still does have a screen, but I like it because it keeps the kids really active and creative and it’s not just mindless scrolling. It’s creating the content, which is very cool.”

You can check out the Toy Insider’s Hot Holiday Gift Guide by clicking here.

