Mommy Minute: Canned foods can help families with quick, easy and cost effective meals

February is National Canned Food Month and Giant is taking the opportunity to remind people that canned foods can be cheap, nutritious and good to keep around in case you’re ever in a pinch.

“Just see what you have in your pantry, between your canned goods your pasta and your rice and you can throw something together really easily,” said Giant nutritionist Shanna Shultz.

Shultz says Giant nutritionists are going to post recipes on their website throughout the month, teaching people how to best use canned foods. Unlike fresh foods, most won’t go bad for a very long time, meaning there is no pressure to use them when you first buy them. This can save you money and give you lots of options for busy week nights.

Some of Shultz’s favorites include canned peaches in juice instead of syrup, which an easily be put in a child’s lunchbox. She says you can use diced tomatoes to make your own pasta sauce or enhance “taco night.” Canned artichokes can spice up chicken or pasta dishes and canned salmon, tuna or beans can add protein to salads.

When looking for canned options, Shultz says to look for “low sodium” or “no salt added” on the label. And if you can’t find that, you can drain and rinse the food to take away two-thirds of the sodium content.

“They are still going to have that same good nutrition quality that fresh or frozen does,” Shultz said. “We’re still going to get a little bit of fiber from them; all those good vitamins and minerals. Again, it’s just the sodium, so if you can pick up some of our items that are low sodium or no salt added, that would be a great choice.”

For a link to the recipes on Giant’s website, click here.

