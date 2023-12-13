One night while stargazing with her family, Anna DeGaetano came up with an out-of-this-world story.

“The plot is the stars are traveling the galaxy and they meet the moon who tells them a few jokes,” Anna said. “And when they tell the stars the jokes, they spread out making new constellations. Then one day they meet the space dog and welcome her in just like the moon did with the stars and they also become friends.”

After telling the story of “The Space Dog” a few times, her parents encouraged the fourth grader at the Saint Patrick School in Carlisle to write it down.

“The way she told the story was impressive and such a cute, cute story for kids,” mom Jen DeGaetano said.

From there, they interviewed illustrators and brought Anna’s space story to life here on earth.

“I thought it was kind of awesome because I had a picture in my head of what the characters looked like and she made it come to life,” Anna said.

Writing runs in the family. Anna’s dad, Jim DeGaetano, is also a published author.

“But I was very cognizant of stepping back and letting her make all the decisions…this is all her book,” Jim said. “You cannot beat a child’s book written by a child. It’s coming from the heart of a child.”

“The lesson is love, friendship and accepting others’ differences,” Anna said. “They are all very different. The moon, the stars, the space dog are all very different but yet they get along really well.”

While eager to discuss the story, Anna is tight-lipped about the ending.

“You’re going to have to read the rest of the book to find out,” she said.

But her dad admits the ending is not what people will expect.

“The ending had me look at her with surprise,” Jim said. “Because it’s a very surprise ending.”

What we do know for sure is that this is only the beginning for Anna.

“We’re happy to her, we’re here to support her and we can’t wait to see what comes next,” Jen said.

The Space Dog is being sold exclusively on Amazon.