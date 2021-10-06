Mommy Minute: Celebrate “Women in Space” at Whitaker Center this weekend

This is World Space Week and Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts wants to celebrate with you on Saturday.

“Whether it’s Mars or the moon or space travel in general, there’s definitely been a renewed excitement about space and we’re excited to celebrate it,” said Director of Education Jessica Rice.

This year’s theme is “Women in Space.” They’re hosting astronaut Dr. Jan Davis, who will share her journey and accomplishments from three space shuttle missions. There will also be a screening of a movie about Apollo 11 and hands-on STEM activities like stomp rockets, programming a robot through a space maze and an astronaut photo booth.

Whitaker Center is excited to bring this opportunity to all local kids, but especially young women.

“All students, and particularly young ladies, can continue to explore STEM fields, space, and have those same opportunities for wonderful careers and really things they enjoy and are excited about for the rest of their lives,” Rice said.

You must purchase tickets for this event in advance. The cost is $10 per member or $15 for a non-member. For more information, click here.

