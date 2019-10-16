Mommy Minute: ‘Corn Cob Acres’ offers family fun on ‘Field of Screams’ property

Field of Screams in Mountville, Lancaster County bills itself as America’s number one haunted attraction. That same property, however, also boasts an adorable family-friendly farm that focuses on fun, not fear.

It’s called Corn Cob Acres and there you’ll find more than 50 activities for children ages two to 12.

While Field of Screams has been around for 27 years, Corn Cob Acres is newer. It’s been open for a decade and has continued to grow each year.

Among the highlights, pumpkin picking and painting, a hayride, corn maze, barrel train ride, corn pit, gem mining, slides, slingshots, pig races and goat feeding.

If you’re worried about taking your little one to the Field of Scream property, the co-owner says you have nothing to fear.

“It is a hidden gem here,” Jim Schopf said. “It is on the Field of Screams property, however, you don’t encounter really any of the scary stuff. It’s on a different portion and we hit a lot of the scary things. Now you may see a skeleton here or there or a Field of Screams logo, but it’s its own entity and there are a ton of things to do for the kids.”

Corn Cob Acres is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through November 2. You can learn more by clicking here.

In addition to the fun activities, they also have several food vendors on site. One tip; they don’t take cash at the ticket window. There is an ATM at the location, but it may save you to plan ahead.