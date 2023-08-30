If you’re stressed about what to pack for your child’s school lunch, you’re not alone.

“Parents want to give food that the children will definitely eat and also makes them feel full and satisfied,” GIANT nutritionist Joni Rampolla said. “But you also want to make it quick and easy and affordable.”

Rampolla says you should try to get at least three food groups in every meal you’re packing; fiber, protein and a healthy fat to keep kids satisfied longer.

You don’t always have to make something new. Leftovers from the night before can make a great lunch. If kids aren’t into typical sandwiches, try a healthy array of snacks like fruit, carrots and hummus, crackers and a packet of tuna fish.

You can also great creative by cutting a sandwich in fours and serving on a skewer. You can make sandwiches on mini waffles instead of bread.

Or you can swap the bread for apple slices, lettuce, cucumber rounds or even bell peppers.

“There’s eye appeal; the color, the crunch…it adds different flavors,” Rampolla said. “And you’re actually getting more fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and so much more to help your body and mind function better.”

You can find the recipe for the bell pepper BLT sandwich here.

