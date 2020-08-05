Mommy Minute: CVS warns this year is particularly bad for ticks in Pa.

People have spent more time outdoors due to the pandemic and social distancing. Because of that, CVS MinuteClinic locations are warning people that it has been a particularly bad year for tick activity in Pennsylvania.

Providers have seen an increase in patients for tick bites and tick-borne illnesses. They say it you noticed a tick has become attached to you or your child, don’t panic. They say you should remove the tick with a pair of fine-tipped, sterilized tweezers. Pinch it close to the skin’s surface, not the tick’s abdomen. Pull it straight out without twisting.

“You really want to wash the site where the tick was with rubbing alcohol or soap and water to try to disinfect,” said Sarah Kiesling of the CVS MinuteClinic in Harrisburg. “To dispose of the tick, you either want to dispose of it in alcohol or put it in a sealed bag or container.”‘

Kiesling said you don’t need to save the tick and you shouldn’t necessarily seek medical attention right away. The vast majority of tick bites don’t result in further problems, she said.

Instead, she says, you should monitor yourself or your child for any potential symptoms. Symptoms for Lyme Disease include a bullseye rash at the bite site, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. In some cases, the symptoms can take up to a month to develop after the intial bite.

Another rare, but concerning, illness is Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever. Those symptoms include a spotty rash and fever that will typically present itself within two to four days of the bite.