If you’ve been thinking about buying some of those blue light glasses that claim to help with eye strain, you may want to hold off.

Research shows they don’t actually work.



“I know it’s really tempting from the consumer side of things that you buy this product, and it’s going to make you so much more comfortable throughout the work day, but unfortunately the research that’s gone into it really hasn’t found that it’s effective in reducing eye strain,” said Nicole Bajic, MD, ophthalmologist for Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Bajic said that for those who think they do notice a difference while wearing them, it could just be a placebo effect.

So, what can you do to help with eyestrain instead?

She recommends using the 20-20-20 rule.

That’s where you take a break every 20 minutes and then look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.



She says it’s also important to stay up-to-date on your eyeglass prescription.

That could also be playing a role in eyestrain.



“For people who are doing extended work and they notice that things are not feeling so great, their eyes are feeling a little achy or they get headaches, it could just be a simple matter of correcting their natural prescription,” she noted.



If you’re 40 years or older, Dr. Bajic said you should be getting an eye exam every year.

For those younger, you should consult your physician.