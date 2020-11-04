Mommy Minute: Doctors urge flu shots for remote learners

Doctors are finding a disturbing trend this year; parents who believe they don’t need to get their child a flu shot because they are learning remotely.

“It’s not just in schools,” said Dr. Frank Esper of the Cleveland Clinic. “It’s in schools, at park and individuals around you. We still expect influenza to move from person to person and place to place.”

Esper says flu season is inevitable, but hopes it won’t be as bad this year because people are already following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks to protect against the Coronavirus.

Getting a flu shot is especially important to help reduce the number of hospitalizations this fall and winter to prevent overwhelming our health care system, which is already dealing with Covid-19.

Esper says children under the age of two are most at risk for the flu, but it can also infect healthy kids of any age and sometimes lead to serious complications.

As for how effective this year’s flu shot will be, Espers says only time will tell. Regardless, it’s still better to have some protection than none at all.

“If you get the vaccine, you’re much more less likely to get hospitalized,” Esper said. “It may not prevent you from getting the flu. It does prevent you from ending up needing oxygen, from needing to be hospitalized or going into the intensive care unit.”

Esper says all children six months and older should be vaccinated against the flu.