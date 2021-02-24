Mommy Minute: Don’t “brush off” your child’s dental check-ups amid pandemic

February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry is using that as a chance to remind parents and caregivers not to brush off their child’s check-ups amid the pandemic.

Last spring, many dental offices closed and only took emergency appointments. Once pediatric dentist offices reopened, however, they noticed a significant decrease in the number of patients coming in for routine visits. That has changed in recent months and parents now seem to be trying to catch up on missed screenings.

Academy members want to stress that seeing a pediatric dentist is safe. Dental teams are wearing more PPE right now, exam and waiting rooms have been socially distanced, and in many cases families are asked to wait in their car until it’s time for their appointment.

Academy President Dr. Jessica Lee says if you don’t have your child seen routinely, you’re putting them at risk.

“It’s safe to go to the pediatric dentist and when you delay care there’s a lot of things that can happen to your child,” Lee said. “Delaying dental care can cause big problems later. Your child can be in pain. A small cavity can turn into a big cavity. We know that good oral health is the gateway to all health, so your child’s self-esteem, speech, school performance.”

