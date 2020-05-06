Mommy Minute: Easy, healthy idea for at-home Mother’s Day brunch

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10 and this year families will need to get creative to celebrate. With restaurants closed due to the pandemic, you could always bring brunch right to mom at home.

GIANT regional nutritionist Holly Doan shared an idea for a toast board. It requires little prep and is the perfect balance of nutrition. You can start with whole wheat toast or a whole grain waffle or pancake. Then, give mom a choice to build her own meal. You can offer peanut butter, Greek yogurt, crushed nuts, chocolate chips, eggs and even sprinkles.

Watch Holly’s complete video to learn more.