Celebrating 100 years of Disney wonder.

A new exhibit has made its world debut within easy driving distance from the Midstate.

The Franklin Insitute in Philadelphia is hosting Disney 100: The Exhibition, which was created for the special anniversary.

The Walt Disney Archives spent years planning a curating more than 250 objects to capture the 100 years of storytelling, creativity and magic of the Walt Disney Company. There are 10 immersive themed galleries with innovative technology.

Among the “crown jewels” of the exhibit are orginal artwork, artifacts, costumes, props and more. You can see the earliest sketches of Mickey Mouse, the spell book from Hocus Pocus and a Black Panther costume.

The exhibit took four years to plan and produce and it covers 15,000 square feet of space.

To limit the number of people inside the exhibition, this is a timed-entry exhibit. Daytime tickets are $45 for adults and $41 for kids three to 11. That price includes general admission to the Franklin Institute. The price drops to $25 for adults and kids if you go in the evening, but that price does not include general admission.

Disney 100: The Exhibition will be at the Franklin Institute through August 27th. For more information, click here.