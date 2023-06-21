It’s summer and that means kids have probably been on break for a few weeks now. If you’re looking for something fun and cheap to keep them occupied, consider the Summer Movie Express.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal Cinemas are offering $2 movies for the first showing of the day. This week, the two movies you can choose from are Minions: The Rise of Gru and The Spongebob Squarepants Movie. Next week’s it’s Sonic the Hedgehog and Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Other upcoming films include Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Paw Patrol and The Bad Guys.

There are three local Regal Cinemas participating in the promotion; Regal Harrisburg, Regal West Manchester and Regal Lebanon Valley. Each of the theaters has a different start time for the films, so you’ll want to check online here before you go. You can see movie time information by clicking on the film title.