Mommy Minute: Giraffe feeding deck now open at Lake Tobias

There’s a new, hands-on experience at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Halifax, Dauphin County.

In addition to the safari and petting zoo, you can now feed the giraffes.

The feeding times are scheduled at various times throughout the day. You can purchase green beans, carrots and acacia leaves to feed to Spike, Bakari and their new roommate, Tucker, who just arrived this month.

Guests can stand on a feeding platform and the giraffes will come over for their snack. Their handler says they love the interaction and often consent to some head rubs.

“They absolutely love it,” Giraffe Keeper Becca Fauber said of children who visit. “I hear kids giggling all day long. Parents are raving about how much their children loved it. They come back a couple times a day because they want to do it all over again.”

The giraffe food is carefully monitored so you must purchase the snacks at the feeding deck. The giraffes are usually hungrier earlier in the day.