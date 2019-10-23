Mommy Minute: Halloween fun for little LEGO lovers

The LEGOLAND Discovery Center at the Plymouth Meeting Mall outside Philadelphia is scaring up some Halloween fun.

In the “Hidden Side,” there’s an immersive ghost-hunting app for families at the center. They describe it as Pokemon Go, only for Legos. Kids will be challenged to capture virtual ghosts.

They can also “brick-or-treat” throughout the complex for the pieces to build a miniature bat.

Lego skeletons and ghosts are now wandering around the streets of Miniland, which is a large-scale Lego replica of the City of Philadelphia. Kids can go on a scavenger hunt and try to spot all of the different spooky scenes.

There are also Halloween-themed builds with the master model builder and kids are encouraged to come in costume.

For more information, visit https://philadelphia.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/



