Breakfast can be a hectic and stressful time, especially as the new school year begins.

“Getting three of the food groups is a great idea to make sure we’re balanced and full enough to hold us over until lunchtime,” said GIANT dietician Joni Rampolla.

Getting that balanced breakfast doesn’t require a ton of effort. You can make sheet pan pancakes or healthy egg cups ahead of time and pop them in the freezer for future use. Sheet pan pancakes use regular pancake batter and are baked in the over on a baking sheet. You can make several different versions at once, including strawberry, banana, blueberry, nuts or even peanut butter and chocolate.

Avocado toast is a great meal with minimal prep time, as are frozen waffles topped with yogurt and strawberries or peanut butter and bananas.

If you’re really on the go, grab a cereal bar, a piece of fruit and a string cheese or a packet of nuts. Adding fiber and protein will keep kids satisfied longer.

“Think about it ahead of time,” Rampolla said. “A little bit of planning is great and just getting them to eat something. Research shows that kids that eat breakfast do better in school. They can focus more and concentrate.”