Mommy Minute: How to ease back-to-school anxiety

A new school year often brings new anxiety.

It’s something psychologist Dr. Melissa Brown of UPMC Pinnacle sees firsthand.

“Often I see kids asking a lot of questions,” Brown said. “What’s my teacher going to be like? Who is going to be in my class? What lunch am I going to have? Am I going to get lost?”

Brown says back-to-school anxiety is normal, especially when kids are anticipating a change in their schedule. She says parents should be concerned, however, if their children experience stomach aches, headaches or a change in appetite, especially not eating.

Brown says kids won’t tell you they’re feeling anxious. Instead, she says, they’ll tell you their belly hurts.

A drastic change in your child’s personality is also an indicator that something might be going on. If they become overly rigid, overly irritable or have difficulty sleeping that could be a cause for concern.

So what should you say when kids come to you with their concerns about the new school year?

“The worst thing you can do is reassure them it’ll be ok,” Brown said. “That’s often what parents will say to an anxious child which often makes it worse because now the child doesn’t have any direction and doesn’t know who to go to or what to ask. They just know it’s going to be ok. But how’s it going to be ok? The anxious brain needs a little more pieces to that puzzle to help it work through that worry.”

Brown says if your child has specific questions, it can be helpful to reach out to school leaders, such as guidance counselors, to try to answer some of them in advance. She also reminds parents that it can be helpful to remind kids that their teachers are probably anxious about the new school year as well.