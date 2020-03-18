Mommy Minute: How to talk to your kids about Coronavirus

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – If the Coronavirus pandemic has you struggling to find the words to talk to your kids, you’re not alone.

Psychologist Dr. Melissa Brown at UPMC Pinnacle says during this unsettling time, it’s important that you don’t let your child see you panic.

“You set the tone for your kiddo and however you’re responding is probably how your child is going to respond,” she said.

It’s important to check in with your kids, Dr. Brown says, to see what they know and how it’s making them feel.

She suggests asking your children how they are doing once a day because the changes to their routine are undoubtedly affecting them.

Dr. Brown also suggests that parents don’t subject their kids to a 24-hour news cycle. Instead, try to limit how much they’re being exposed to potentially concerning information.

“If that’s all the child is hearing, certainly kids can extrapolate wrongly the information that’s being discussed and that can lead to more anxiety and worry,” Dr. Brown said.

You should remind kids they can take steps to protect themselves, like washing their hands. And Dr. Brown says you can give them comfort by giving them your time.

“Take advantage of this extra time that you have with them,” Dr. Brown said. “Take that walk or play some board games.”

How do you know if your child is really struggling? Dr. Brown says difficulty sleeping is the number one indicator of stress. After that, she says you should look for big changes in appetite and mood.