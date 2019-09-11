Mommy Minute: How your child can see ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ for free

There’s a sweet deal at the Hershey Theatre that will allow your child to catch a Broadway show for free.

Wednesday, September 11 is Kids Night on Broadway, which means that kids 18 and under can get a free ticket to see the iconic musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with the purchase of an accompanying adult ticket.

In addition to the family-friendly show, there are also kids activities starting at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby, including coloring and a chocolate tasting.

The show follows the story of Willy Wonka and the adventures of the lucky kids who find golden tickets and earn admission into his secret chocolate factory.

“Something told me a musical about a chocolate factory would just fit right in here,” said Dennis Norton of the Hershey Theatre.

Kids Night on Broadway seeks to fulfill the legacy of Milton Hershey.

“Milton Hershey’s legacy was one of entertainment as well as cultural enrichment,” Norton said. “So we feel we’re carrying on his legacy by opening up the theatre with these family shows and kid-friendly shows, so parents and grandparents can bring their kids to shows they remember from the past.”

The free ticket offer is only good for the show on Wednesday, September 11. For ticket information, click here. Use the code KNOB to redeem your child’s free ticket.

The theatre does offer family-friendly programming all year. Up next; Disney Junior in November, a new Broadway musical Elf on the Shelft in December and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood in January.